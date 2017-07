on •

In this episode, Gen Con plans are discussed, as well as a major award. Also, Dice Forge and a comparison of the Exit and Unlock series. Let’s begin now, shall we?

Stream Episode 41 (Throw the Game Out, We’re Done) below, visit iTunes, Stitcher, or grab the mp3 file.

